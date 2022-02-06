UrduPoint.com

Swiss President Says OSCE Can Handle Russian Security Concerns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Swiss President Says OSCE Can Handle Russian Security Concerns

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2022) Swiss President Ignazio Cassis wants the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) to deal with Russian concerns about national security and tensions around Ukraine.

"I think that the conflict can only be solved when all parties gather around one table. I think we will be able to play a role in this together with our European partners," he told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

Cassis, who doubles as the Swiss foreign minister, confirmed that he received a letter from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week that listed Russia's national security concerns.

"Such letters belong in the diplomatic toolbox. Lavrov sent the same letter to different countries. The OSCE is a suitable platform for discussing Russian concerns," he said.

The OSCE is the world's largest security body made up of 57 countries from Europe, North America and Asia. Lavrov said last month that the OSCE charter expressly prohibited building up security of some participating states at the expense of other states.

