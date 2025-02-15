Swiss President Sees Vance Speech As 'plea For Direct Democracy'
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Amid angry European reactions to US Vice President JD Vance's combative speech in Munich, Switzerland's president said on Saturday she shared many of the "liberal values" he expressed, seeing the speech as a "plea for direct democracy".
Vance's speech at the Munich Security Conference Thursday focussed on key themes of Trump's election campaign and was seen as a combative broadside against Europe and Germany in particular, accusing them of limiting free speech and excluding parties that voice strong concerns over immigration.
While the speech elicited strong rebukes from German and other leaders, Karin Keller-Sutter, Switzerland's finance minister who currently holds the country's one-year rotating presidency, urged calm and praised the "very liberal principle" expressed in the speech.
In an interview with the Le Temps daily published Saturday, she said that "in a certain sense, (the speech) was very Swiss in its call to listen to the population."
Keller-Sutter, who attended the conference but had not met with members of the new US administration, highlighted that Vance had spoken about the need to "defend values that we share, like freedom and the possibility for the population to express itself".
"It was a plea for direct democracy. One could read it that way," said the president of Switzerland, a country renowned for its frequent recourse to referendums.
Vance told the Munich conference that "democracy rests on the sacred principle that the voice of the people matters".
"There's no room for firewalls," he added, using the common term for the German political taboo against working with the far right.
Vance slammed EU "commissars" for stifling free expression and charged that "across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat".
Asked if she agreed with Vance's accusation of EU censorship, Keller-Sutter said: "That is his opinion".
But, she stressed, "he also affirmed a very liberal principle that I share: you must not simply share the opinions of others. You must also fight for them to be able to express them".
- 'We must not panic' -
Keller-Sutter also played down concerns over US efforts to broker a Ukraine truce deal with Moscow.
President Donald Trump stunned allies and upended the status quo of US support for Ukraine this week when he announced he had a lengthy phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and that the two would likely soon meet to start truce talks, raising concerns that Ukraine and Europe could be left in the cold.
She highlighted that "Trump's method is to make an announcement and then things evolve. I don't know if the initial project is very concrete. It is probably evolving".
"We must not panic after each announcement."
She stressed that "if there are talks between the US and Russia, Ukraine must of course be involved, but also Europe and the Global South, to achieve a result."
nl/gv
Recent Stories
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual ..
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first ..
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector
Bollywood Singer Vishal Dadlani gets injured in accident, concert postponed
Price of 24-Karat gold per tola decreases by Rs4,700 in Pakistan
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
Swiss president sees Vance speech as 'plea for direct democracy'6 minutes ago
-
Three hostages released from Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Tennis superstar Sinner accepts 3-month ban to end doping drama36 minutes ago
-
Tennis superstar Sinner accepts 3-month ban to end doping drama46 minutes ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit56 minutes ago
-
Russian army claims capture of village in eastern Ukraine56 minutes ago
-
'No decisions' on Ukraine without Kyiv and Europe: Zelensky1 hour ago
-
Musk and space travel skewered in S. Korean director Bong's latest1 hour ago
-
Men's slalom at world championships - three things to watch1 hour ago
-
Tennis world number one Sinner accepts 3-month doping ban2 hours ago
-
UN chief warns against regional war over DR Congo at Africa summit2 hours ago
-
Scholz says does 'not accept outsiders intervening' in German election2 hours ago