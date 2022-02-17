UrduPoint.com

Swiss President Tests Positive As Covid Rules Lifted

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :President Ignazio Cassis has tested positive for Covid-19, the government said on Thursday -- the same day Switzerland lifted almost all remaining coronavirus restrictions despite high case numbers.

Wednesday's "test came back positive and the president went into self-isolation this morning as soon as he learned of the test result," a government statement said. "Mr Cassis has no symptoms and is in good health." The former cantonal doctor, aged 60, who holds the annually-rotating Swiss presidency alongside his foreign affairs brief, will return to his office next week.

Cassis struck an upbeat tone on Wednesday as he announced Switzerland was joining European countries including Austria, Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway in dropping almost all of Covid-19 restrictions.

"The light is definitely there on the horizon," he told a press conference, adding it was time to "learn to live with the virus".

"We shouldn't be afraid of a return to normal, but we shouldn't be too enthusiastic either," he said.

