Swiss President To Pay Official Visit To Kazakhstan On November 21-22 - Kazakh Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:00 AM

Swiss President to Pay Official Visit to Kazakhstan on November 21-22 - Kazakh Official

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Swiss President Ueli Maurer from November 21-22 will visit Kazakhstan to hold talks with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, government officials and the business community of the country, Kazakh presidential spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

"From November 21-22, at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Finance Ueli Mayrer will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. The Swiss delegation will include representatives of the country's business community," Uali wrote on Facebook.

According to the spokesman, the leaders on November 22 will discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres in the presidential palace.

During the visit, Maurer is also expected to meet with the leadership of the Kazakh government and address a round table with the participation of business communities of the two countries.

