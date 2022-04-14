UrduPoint.com

Swiss President To Visit Japan On April 18-23 - Japanese Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, who also heads the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, will make his first working trip to Japan from April 18-23 for a series of meetings with senior officials, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Swiss President Ignazio Cassis, who also heads the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, will make his first working trip to Japan from April 18-23 for a series of meetings with senior officials, the Japanese Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday,

"The Government of Japan sincerely welcomes the visit of the President and hopes the visit will further strengthen the collaboration between Japan and the Swiss Confederation, an important partner sharing fundamental values," the ministry's statement read.

Cassis will be received by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the ministry added, noting that it will be Cassis' first meeting with the officials.

In coming weeks, Kishida is scheduled to receive several foreign leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe Biden, both of whom will visit Japan for the first time since taking office.

