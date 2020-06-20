UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Prosecution Launches Corruption Probe Into Commodity Trading Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Swiss Prosecution Launches Corruption Probe Into Commodity Trading Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Swiss-based Glencore commodity trading and mining company on Friday announced being investigated by Switzerland's attorney general office for alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The company has been operating cobalt and copper mines in the DRC.

"Glencore has today been informed by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) that it has opened a criminal investigation into Glencore International AG for failure to have the organizational measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo currently under investigation by the OAG. Glencore will cooperate with the investigation by the OAG," the company said in a statement.

It has also been under similar investigations by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the UK Serious Fraud Office.

Related Topics

Corruption Company Cobalt United Kingdom Switzerland Congo Criminals

Recent Stories

Bahrain reports five COVID-19 fatalities, 469 more ..

12 minutes ago

UAE forerunner in embracing effective smart educat ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Sudan discuss ..

1 hour ago

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid marks World Refugee Day by ord ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.