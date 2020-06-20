Swiss Prosecution Launches Corruption Probe Into Commodity Trading Company

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Swiss-based Glencore commodity trading and mining company on Friday announced being investigated by Switzerland's attorney general office for alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The company has been operating cobalt and copper mines in the DRC.

"Glencore has today been informed by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) that it has opened a criminal investigation into Glencore International AG for failure to have the organizational measures in place to prevent alleged corruption in the Democratic Republic of Congo currently under investigation by the OAG. Glencore will cooperate with the investigation by the OAG," the company said in a statement.

It has also been under similar investigations by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the UK Serious Fraud Office.