Swiss prosecutor indicts PSG boss, ex-FIFA number two for bribery

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Paris Saint-Germain chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi and FIFA's disgraced former secretary general, Jerome Valcke, have been indicted in Switzerland for alleged corruption in the attribution of football broadcasting rights.

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) said in a statement on Thursday that the two had been charged "in connection with the award of media rights to various World Cup and FIFA Confederations Cup tournaments."