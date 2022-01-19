UrduPoint.com

Swiss Prosecutors Investigating Illegal Access To Klyushin's Data - Lawyer

January 19, 2022

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has launched a criminal investigation into alleged illegal copying of information from devices belonging to Russian national Vladyslav Klyushin, charged in the United States with involvement in a global hacking and fraud scheme, Klyushin's lawyer Oliver Ciric told Sputnik on Wednesday

According to the lawyer, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court ordered the prosecutors to investigate unidentified officials from the Swiss Federal Department of Justice and Police over gaining illegal access to Klyushin's computer and phone that were seized from him during his arrest in December.

"Now the Swiss prosecution will have to answer who made illegal copies of data from the devices belonging to Vladyslav Klyushin and on whose request," Ciric said.

The lawyer added that the department not only ignored written requests from Klyushin's defense to seal his devices but also copied encrypted data without a court permission

Klyushin owns M13, a company that provides media monitoring and cybersecurity services. The businessman was arrested in Switzerland in March 2021 and extradited to the US later that year. Klyushin and four other Russian nationals are charged with crimes in connection with an alleged global hacking and trading scheme that purportedly netted the defendants at least $82 million in profit using stolen company data to inform trading decisions.

