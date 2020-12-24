UrduPoint.com
Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King To Suspicious Transactions Worth $100Mln - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:47 AM

Swiss Prosecutors Link Ex-Spanish King to Suspicious Transactions Worth $100Mln - Reports

Swiss prosecutors have linked an 82 million euros ($100 million) in murky transactions to bank accounts of Spain's former King Juan Carlos and his ex-lover, a Spanish newspaper said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Swiss prosecutors have linked an 82 million euros ($100 million) in murky transactions to bank accounts of Spain's former King Juan Carlos and his ex-lover, a Spanish newspaper said Wednesday.

The investigation into what appears to be a money-laundering scheme going back to 2009 was launched in 2018 and eventually zeroed in on Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein.

Swiss prosecutor Yves Bertossa said in a report, seen by La Vanguardia, that the pair owned several accounts in the Alpine country that had money transferred to them from Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Morocco.

Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a German businesswoman, received 4.

1 million euros for alleged work in Kuwait and land worth further 1.6 million as a donation from the Moroccan monarch days after Juan Carlos visited Kuwait in 2009, five years before his abdication.

In 2008, Juan Carlos created a foundation, Lucum, to receive roughly 65 million in donations from the Saudi king. The money ended up in Zu Sayn-Wittgenstein's Swiss account in 2012.

On top of that, the king is believed to be the real beneficiary of another foundation, Zagatka, which received 3.8 million from Mexico and 6.5 million from an unknown source, and paid for the couple's trips worth a cumulative 4 million.

