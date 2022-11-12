(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) The Swiss Office of the Attorney General told Sputnik on Saturday that it had received a criminal complaint from the foreign ministry over information about the visit of the country's president, Ignazio Cassis, to Ukraine that was leaked to the press.

"The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland confirms that it has received a complaint to open a criminal case into this. The complaint was filed by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs against unknown individuals on suspicion of disclosure of official secrets," the office said.

The complaint is under consideration, while prosecutors are assessing it in terms of a possible criminal case, according to the office of the attorney general.

On October 20, Cassis arrived in Ukraine to get an overview of combat and humanitarian situation. The planning of the visit was kept secret, but the information about the trip was leaked to one of the Swiss newspapers.

The Swiss foreign ministry confirmed that it had filed a complaint, saying that such a leak could have put security of the president and members of his delegation at risk.