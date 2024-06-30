Swiss proved can 'dominate' big teams at Euros: coach Yakin

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Switzerland coach Murat Yakin was thrilled with his team's deserved 2-0 win over reigning champions Italy at Euro 2024 on Saturday.

They reached the quarter-finals for the second time in their history with goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas capping an impressive performance in Berlin.

"There are only good sides at the Euros, we went unbeaten in the group stage and played well, and the Germany game showed we can go toe-to-toe with teams like that," Yakin told reporters.

"We sent out an important signal tonight with the game we played.

"We did not only club together and defend as a unit and sit back, we showed we could attack and dominate proceedings."

Switzerland's fans celebrated jubilantly with the players after their first win over Italy since 1993.

"It really sends a tingle down your spine, gives you goosebumps, it's hugely gratifying," continued Yakin.

"All this support shows we're on the right track and doing things the right way, we've earned the right to be here but we're not done yet."