Open Menu

Swiss Re Expects Claims Of $700M From US Wildfires

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Swiss Re expects claims of $700M from US wildfires

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Reinsurance company Swiss Re announced that it estimated its preliminary claims from the wildfires, which affected Los Angeles, to be around $700 million, according to the financial report on Thursday.

"Its estimate for the preliminary total insured market loss from the wildfires is approximately $40 billion," the statement said.

Swiss Re also posted a $3.23 billion net income in 2024, up 3% compared to 2023.

The company's gross insurance revenue also increased by 3.8% to reach $45.5 billion in the same period.

The return on equity of the company was 15% in 2024, while the return on investments was 4%.

"All our businesses have started 2025 in a strong position, thanks to the resilient foundation we have created and disciplined underwriting as evidenced by the successful January renewals," said Swiss Re's Group CEO Andreas Berger.

"We remain focused on delivering on our targets for the year and reaching our cost efficiency goals," he added.

The Los Angeles wildfires are among the costliest in US history, with losses expected to exceed $135 billion, according to BBC.

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful ..

Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations

15 minutes ago
 Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely o ..

Ajman government employees to work 100% remotely on Fridays during Ramadan

30 minutes ago
 Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialog ..

Experts convene in Abu Dhabi for high-level dialogue on substance use disorder r ..

57 minutes ago
 Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA ..

Al Ain FC fans rise to occasion during latest FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour st ..

58 minutes ago
 MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on ..

MoHESR hosts workshop for licensed universities on automatic qualification recog ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minis ..

Ahmad Al Sayegh meets Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister

2 hours ago
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform ..

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund launches 'Manarah' platform to boost workforce management

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Om ..

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) Launches Omni™ in Pakistan to Advance T ..

2 hours ago
 Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Lates ..

Shaping the AI Future: TECNO to Showcase Its Latest AI Product Ecosystem at MWC ..

2 hours ago
 MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 111 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement w ..

ADNOC signs 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement with Osaka Gas for Ruwais LNG p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World