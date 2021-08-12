Swiss Re says disaster losses hit $77 bn in first half

Total losses caused by natural and man-made disasters hit an estimated $77 billion in the first half of 2021, Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Thursday

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Total losses caused by natural and man-made disasters hit an estimated $77 billion in the first half of 2021, Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Thursday.

"Of the total estimated economic losses in the first half of 2021, $74 billion were caused by natural catastrophes, while man-made disasters triggered an additional $3 billion," Swiss Re said in a statement.