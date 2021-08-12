Swiss Re Says Disaster Losses Hit $77 Bn In First Half
Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 05:06 PM
Total losses caused by natural and man-made disasters hit an estimated $77 billion in the first half of 2021, Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re said Thursday
"Of the total estimated economic losses in the first half of 2021, $74 billion were caused by natural catastrophes, while man-made disasters triggered an additional $3 billion," Swiss Re said in a statement.