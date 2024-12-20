Swiss Ready To Seal EU Deal
Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Bern, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Switzerland was set to announce Friday it has concluded a new set of agreements with the European Union which would finally reset and stabilise ties with the surrounding bloc.
However, the government's green light, after years of sometimes hostile negotiations, is just the first step on the road to recalibrating relations between the wealthy Alpine nation and its biggest trading partner.
The Swiss parliament will also have its say -- with the country's biggest party fiercely opposed to any rapprochement with the EU -- and the public will likely have the final word in a referendum.
Bern and Brussels are seeking to simplify and harmonise their ties, which are currently governed by a tangle of more than 120 separate agreements.
Relations plunged when Switzerland, suddenly and without warning, slammed the door on the negotiations in 2021.
The talks tentatively resumed in March, with the goal of concluding a deal by the end of the year.
Unlike previous attempts to seal an overarching framework agreement, the current negotiations have sought to update the existing agreements and conclude new ones on issues like electricity, health and food safety.
Recent Stories
UN requests ICJ’s advisory opinion on obligations of Israel regarding UN prese ..
Pakistan win ODI series against South Africa
ACI in Milan highlights Arab legacy in Andalusia
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Minister of Environment of Chile
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2024
El-Sisi, Erdogan discuss Gaza, Syria, other regional developments
Israeli attacks on Gaza kill 17 people
MSF report exposes Israel’s campaign of total destruction in Gaza
Iraq repatriates 1905 Syrian soldiers
Ajman strengthens investment cooperation with Ireland
First Heritage Conference calls for preservation of heritage cities amidst moder ..
More Stories From World
-
Swiss ready to seal EU deal2 minutes ago
-
Japan inspects US air base over chemical spill32 minutes ago
-
Australia agrees deal to strengthen Solomons police52 minutes ago
-
Australia agrees deal to finance, train Solomons police1 hour ago
-
Suspect in health CEO killing faces murder charges in New York1 hour ago
-
Veteran UK politician Mandelson to be ambassador to US1 hour ago
-
Thousands of US Amazon staff strike days before Christmas1 hour ago
-
Brazil bar gets 24K Magic moment with Bruno Mars visit1 hour ago
-
Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown1 hour ago
-
Republicans push new deal to avert US government shutdown1 hour ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League standings1 hour ago
-
Zelensky says Trump and EU must work together to secure peace2 hours ago