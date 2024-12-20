Swiss Ready To Seal EU Deal
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Bern, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Switzerland was set to announce Friday it has concluded a new set of agreements with the European Union which would finally reset and stabilise ties with the surrounding bloc.
However, the government's green light, after years of sometimes hostile negotiations, is just the first step on the road to recalibrating relations between the wealthy Alpine nation and its biggest trading partner.
The Swiss parliament will also have its say -- with the country's biggest party fiercely opposed to any rapprochement with the EU -- and the public will likely have the final word in a referendum.
Bern and Brussels are seeking to simplify and harmonise their ties, which are currently governed by a tangle of more than 120 separate agreements.
Relations plunged when Switzerland, suddenly and without warning, slammed the door on the negotiations in 2021.
The talks tentatively resumed in March, with the goal of concluding a deal by the end of the year.
Unlike previous attempts to seal an overarching framework agreement, the current negotiations have sought to update the existing agreements and conclude new ones on issues like electricity, health and food safety.
