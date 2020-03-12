Swiss region all but shuts down over COVID-19 spread

Switzerland's Ticino region ordered Thursday all places of higher learning and leisure closed and banned most public gatherings in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Switzerland's Ticino region ordered Thursday all places of higher learning and leisure closed and banned most public gatherings in a bid to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The region bordering Italy, a country which is on lockdown after seeing more than 800 deaths from the virus, announced late Wednesday that it was declaring a "state of necessity" through to March 29.

A top national health official meanwhile told Swiss media that the entire country could soon follow suit.

Switzerland has to date recorded more than 600 cases and four deaths in the outbreak.

The southern Ticino region, which has been the hardest hit so far in Switzerland, said Primary and secondary schools could remain open, but demanded that universities and other establishments of higher education and training be closed.

And the canton ordered the closure of all places of leisure, including cinemas and pools, and banned all sporting events, as well as any public gathering with more than 50 participants.

Restaurants can remain open, but can have no more than 50 people on the premises at the same time, the cantonal authorities said.

They also "strongly advised" people over the age of 65 or weakened by medical conditions to stay away public transport.

The region has meanwhile refrained from closing its border posts with Italy, allowing the tens of thousands of Italians who work in Switzerland to continue crossing each day.

The news came after Geneva, which is home to the UN's European headquarters, decided to ban all events counting more than 100 people.

Already in late February, the Swiss government banned all events with more than 1,000 participants, sparking a flurry of cancellations of large events like the Geneva Motor Show.

Earlier this week, the World Trade Organization said it would suspend all meetings until March 20 after a staff member contracted the disease.

And Europe's science lab CERN said Wednesday it was closing its doors to tourists after a case surfaced there.