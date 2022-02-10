UrduPoint.com

Swiss Region Votes On Giving Primates Fundamental Rights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Swiss region votes on giving primates fundamental rights

A northern Swiss region will vote Sunday on whether non-human primates should enjoy some of the same basic fundamental rights as their human cousins

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A northern Swiss region will vote Sunday on whether non-human primates should enjoy some of the same basic fundamental rights as their human cousins.

The vote in the Basel-Stadt canton, which is home to the city of the same name and to one of Europe's best-known zoos, is being keenly followed by animal rights activists.

Triggered by the campaign group Sentience under Switzerland's direct democracy system, the regional vote concerns whether to give primates the right to life and the right to "mental and physical integrity".

"This will mark the first time worldwide that people can vote on fundamental rights for non-human animals," the group claims.

Basel-based Sentience says primates are highly intelligent and maintain an active social life, and feel pain, grief and compassion.

However, they cannot defend themselves against interventions in their lives -- so humans need to take responsibility and grant them rights, says Sentience.

The group says some 150 primates live in the canton, which borders France and Germany.

Related Topics

Europe Democracy Vote France Germany Same Canton Switzerland Sunday

Recent Stories

Family affair as Strolz wins Olympic combined gold ..

Family affair as Strolz wins Olympic combined gold

34 seconds ago
 Russia-India Trade in 2021 Hit Record, Despite COV ..

Russia-India Trade in 2021 Hit Record, Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Ambas ..

35 seconds ago
 New Olympic skating champion Chen the 'Quad King' ..

New Olympic skating champion Chen the 'Quad King' and 'Rocket Man'

37 seconds ago
 India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 ..

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 42,478,060, 67,084 new cases recorded

40 seconds ago
 Azam Jamil assures federal govt's assistance in ar ..

Azam Jamil assures federal govt's assistance in archaeological development in KP ..

4 minutes ago
 129 rural revenue centres made fully functional in ..

129 rural revenue centres made fully functional in Khanewal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>