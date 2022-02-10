Swiss region votes on giving primates fundamental rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :A northern Swiss region will vote Sunday on whether non-human primates should enjoy some of the same basic fundamental rights as their human cousins.

The vote in the Basel-Stadt canton, which is home to the city of the same name and to one of Europe's best-known zoos, is being keenly followed by animal rights activists.

Triggered by the campaign group Sentience under Switzerland's direct democracy system, the regional vote concerns whether to give primates the right to life and the right to "mental and physical integrity".

"This will mark the first time worldwide that people can vote on fundamental rights for non-human animals," the group claims.

Basel-based Sentience says primates are highly intelligent and maintain an active social life, and feel pain, grief and compassion.

However, they cannot defend themselves against interventions in their lives -- so humans need to take responsibility and grant them rights, says Sentience.

The group says some 150 primates live in the canton, which borders France and Germany.