UrduPoint.com

Swiss Regulator Says Approved Pfizer Booster Shot For Those Over 16

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:30 PM

Swiss Regulator Says Approved Pfizer Booster Shot for Those Over 16

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) announced on Tuesday it approved the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech for those aged 16 and over.

In late October, the Swiss regulator approved the use of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech booster doses for people with weak immune systems and those who are in groups of risk.

"Swissmedic has reviewed the documentation submitted by the marketing authorisation holder last week and is adapting the product information. Individuals aged 16 years and over can now be administered a booster dose," the agency said in a statement, adding that high-risk persons can still have the booster from the age of 12.

Among other things, Swissmedic was swayed by a study with 10,000 participants, aged 16 to 87, with preliminary results that showed no indication of novel vaccine-related risks.

Related Topics

October From

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative ..

Anwar Gargash meets with EU Special Representative for Horn of Africa

8 minutes ago
 Sanjay Khan apologizes from Preity Zinta for not r ..

Sanjay Khan apologizes from Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight to Du ..

11 minutes ago
 PM wins international award over his contribution ..

PM wins international award over his contribution in cricket

28 minutes ago
 Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promo ..

Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admira ..

31 minutes ago
 ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pak ..

ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Troph ..

31 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees ..

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with pu ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.