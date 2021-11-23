Swiss Regulator Says Approved Pfizer Booster Shot for Those Over 16

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic) announced on Tuesday it approved the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech for those aged 16 and over.

In late October, the Swiss regulator approved the use of Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech booster doses for people with weak immune systems and those who are in groups of risk.

"Swissmedic has reviewed the documentation submitted by the marketing authorisation holder last week and is adapting the product information. Individuals aged 16 years and over can now be administered a booster dose," the agency said in a statement, adding that high-risk persons can still have the booster from the age of 12.

Among other things, Swissmedic was swayed by a study with 10,000 participants, aged 16 to 87, with preliminary results that showed no indication of novel vaccine-related risks.