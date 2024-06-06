Swiss Renewable Energy Battle Moves To The Ballots
SaintImier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Switzerland's largest wind farm, sitting astride the ridge of the Jura mountains by the French border, consists of only 16 turbines -- tiny compared to those of other European countries.
The wealthy Alpine country has said it wants to rapidly accelerate the development of renewable energy sources as it strives to meet its target of carbon neutrality by 2050.
Authorities want to use a new climate bill approved last year to boost wind and solar power's current miniscule contribution to Switzerland's energy mix.
But that plan could hit a snag: the bill is being challenged by a national referendum on Sunday, potentially blocking its implementation next January.
While most environmental organisations back the law and its ambitions, a few smaller groups secured enough signatures to trigger a referendum under Switzerland's direct democracy system, amid fears it will fast-track large-scale energy projects and cause "unnecessary destruction of landscapes".
Switzerland's largest party, the hard right Swiss People's Party (SVP), has also backed the vote, warning that implementing the law could threaten Swiss energy security.
"It is not with renewable energy produced on mountaintops in the Jura that we will manage to guarantee supply security," Yvan Pahud, an SVP parliamentarian, told AFP.
The SVP supports more nuclear power instead.
