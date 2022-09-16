Swiss-Russian Visa Facilitation Agreement to Be Suspended From September 19 - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The visa facilitation agreement between Switzerland and Russia will be suspended from September 19, Lukas Rieder, a spokesman for the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration, told RIA Novosti.

On Friday, it was announced that the Federal Council (government) of Switzerland, following the European Union, had decided to completely suspend the agreement with Russia on facilitating the procedure for issuing visas.

"The visa facilitation agreement with Russia is suspended from September 19, 2022," Rieder said.