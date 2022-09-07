The Swiss government believes the country does not violate its neutrality by joining EU sanctions against Russia in response to its special operation in Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Swiss government believes the country does not violate its neutrality by joining EU sanctions against Russia in response to its special operation in Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"The decisions, made by the Federal Council after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, like joining the EU sanctions against Russia, are in compliance with Switzerland's policy of neutrality. It gives the government a sufficiently great scope for action to react to the events in Europe since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine," the press statement published on the website of the Swiss Federal Council.

The government will further analyze the consequences of the conflict and conduct a comprehensive overview as part of the foreign policy strategy next year.

In early August, Switzerland joined the 7th EU sanctions package against Russia, including a ban on import of gold and gold products.

The authorities also decided to freeze the assets of Sberbank. Spokeswoman for the largest party in the Swiss Federal Assembly, the Swiss People's Party (SVP), also known as the Democratic Union of the Centre (UDC) Andrea Sommer said in an interview with RIA Novosti that this decision violated the neutrality of the country and, therefore, its constitution.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The measures included freezing Russia's foreign Currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks.