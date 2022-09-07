UrduPoint.com

Swiss Sanctions Against Russia Not In Violation Of Country's Neutrality - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Swiss Sanctions Against Russia Not in Violation of Country's Neutrality - Government

The Swiss government believes the country does not violate its neutrality by joining EU sanctions against Russia in response to its special operation in Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) The Swiss government believes the country does not violate its neutrality by joining EU sanctions against Russia in response to its special operation in Ukraine, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"The decisions, made by the Federal Council after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, like joining the EU sanctions against Russia, are in compliance with Switzerland's policy of neutrality. It gives the government a sufficiently great scope for action to react to the events in Europe since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine," the press statement published on the website of the Swiss Federal Council.

The government will further analyze the consequences of the conflict and conduct a comprehensive overview as part of the foreign policy strategy next year.

In early August, Switzerland joined the 7th EU sanctions package against Russia, including a ban on import of gold and gold products.

The authorities also decided to freeze the assets of Sberbank. Spokeswoman for the largest party in the Swiss Federal Assembly, the Swiss People's Party (SVP), also known as the Democratic Union of the Centre (UDC) Andrea Sommer said in an interview with RIA Novosti that this decision violated the neutrality of the country and, therefore, its constitution.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. The measures included freezing Russia's foreign Currency reserves and halting international payments from Russian banks.

Related Topics

Assembly Import Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Luhansk Donetsk Switzerland February August Gold From Government

Recent Stories

Number of Americans Reporting Hardship Due to Infl ..

Number of Americans Reporting Hardship Due to Inflation Up 7% Since January - Po ..

33 seconds ago
 Punjab Food Authority stops production of oil & gh ..

Punjab Food Authority stops production of oil & ghee mill over violations

34 seconds ago
 Burundi president replaces PM after coup plot clai ..

Burundi president replaces PM after coup plot claim

36 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court asks govt to take measures in ..

Islamabad High Court asks govt to take measures in Shireen Mazari's arrest matte ..

40 seconds ago
 Sindhology Institute to digitize antiques photogra ..

Sindhology Institute to digitize antiques photographs taken in various events

3 minutes ago
 UK's new PM vows imminent action on energy crisis

UK's new PM vows imminent action on energy crisis

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.