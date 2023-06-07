Swiss Senate Approves Legislation Amendment To Allowing Arms Reexport To Ukraine
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The upper house of Switzerland, the Council of States, announced on Wednesday that it has approved an amendment to the law that will allow the country to reexport weapons to Ukraine.
According to the parliament's decision, countries that buy Swiss military equipment should be allowed under certain conditions to reexport arms to countries involved in armed conflicts.