UrduPoint.com

Swiss Senate Approves Legislation Amendment To Allowing Arms Reexport To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Swiss Senate Approves Legislation Amendment to Allowing Arms Reexport to Ukraine

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The upper house of Switzerland, the Council of States, announced on Wednesday that it has approved an amendment to the law that will allow the country to reexport weapons to Ukraine.

According to the parliament's decision, countries that buy Swiss military equipment should be allowed under certain conditions to reexport arms to countries involved in armed conflicts.

Related Topics

Ukraine Parliament Buy Switzerland

Recent Stories

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral ..

UAE’s advanced circular economy opens bilateral cooperation opportunities: Fin ..

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in adm ..

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

7 minutes ago
 Bushra Bibi denies of having information about set ..

Bushra Bibi denies of having information about settlement with UK agency

50 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zay ..

Hazza bin Zayed appoints Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed to manage operations of Al ..

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water ..

Pakistan, China sign MoU for development of water resources, environmental prote ..

1 hour ago
 US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Sh ..

US asks Pakistan for consular access to Khadija Shah in Jinnah House Attack Case

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.