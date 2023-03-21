Swiss Senate Suspends Consideration of Any Changes to Arms Re-Export Rules

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Swiss Senate Security Committee said on Tuesday it had decided to postpone consideration of any changes to arms re-export rules until May in order to hold hearings with experts

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The Swiss Senate Security Committee said on Tuesday it had decided to postpone consideration of any changes to arms re-export rules until May in order to hold hearings with experts.

"The commission, by seven votes to four, with one abstention, decided to suspend consideration of all items related to the re-export of military property in order to organize hearings. They will be held at a meeting on May 11 next year," the document says.

The Senate added that the commission planned to hold hearings to consider the international legal aspects of the parliamentary initiatives and proposals under consideration, in particular with regard to the Unity for Peace procedure and the possibility of its legally binding application.

"This procedure concerns resolutions adopted by the UN General Assembly and condemning the violation of the prohibition on the use of force in cases where the Security Council is paralyzed by the use of the right of veto. The compatibility of pending proposals with legislation and the policy of neutrality will also be considered," the statement says.