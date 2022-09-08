UrduPoint.com

Swiss Ski Resorts May Face Electricity Shortages In Winter, Plan To Save Energy - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Swiss Ski Resorts May Face Electricity Shortages in Winter, Plan to Save Energy - Source

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Switzerland's ski resorts are preparing to save electricity this winter, with some planning to shut down ski lifts if necessary, the industry representatives told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have already planned a number of scenarios. The impact of shutting down the ski lift will depend on the amount of energy that we would need to save. We are in contact with the authorities on the issue," Laurent Vaucher, an executive director at Swiss ski lift operator Televerbier, said.

Meanwhile, the country's association of ski lifts and the national association of cable cars said that they understand risks of energy shortages this winter and prepare their members for curtailing electricity consumption in case the shortfall takes place.

Swiss economic department spokesman Markus Sporndli said on Tuesday that the Swiss who heat their homes to over 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter in violation of government directives in the event of gas shortages will face fines and prison sentence of up to three years.

Switzerland is expected to face electricity and gas shortages. In late August, Werner Luginbuehl, the head of Swiss electricity commission ElCom, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood citing possible power outages in the coming winter. Bern is expected to impose restrictions on energy consumption for the first time ever.

Related Topics

Electricity Bern Switzerland August Gas Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

2 hours ago
 France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

11 hours ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

11 hours ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

11 hours ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.