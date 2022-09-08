Swiss Ski Resorts May Face Electricity Shortages in Winter, Plan to Save Energy - Source

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Switzerland's ski resorts are preparing to save electricity this winter, with some planning to shut down ski lifts if necessary, the industry representatives told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We have already planned a number of scenarios. The impact of shutting down the ski lift will depend on the amount of energy that we would need to save. We are in contact with the authorities on the issue," Laurent Vaucher, an executive director at Swiss ski lift operator Televerbier, said.

Meanwhile, the country's association of ski lifts and the national association of cable cars said that they understand risks of energy shortages this winter and prepare their members for curtailing electricity consumption in case the shortfall takes place.

Swiss economic department spokesman Markus Sporndli said on Tuesday that the Swiss who heat their homes to over 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit) this winter in violation of government directives in the event of gas shortages will face fines and prison sentence of up to three years.

Switzerland is expected to face electricity and gas shortages. In late August, Werner Luginbuehl, the head of Swiss electricity commission ElCom, urged citizens to stock up on candles and firewood citing possible power outages in the coming winter. Bern is expected to impose restrictions on energy consumption for the first time ever.