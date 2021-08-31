UrduPoint.com

Swiss Snub Russia Request To Extradite Alleged Inside-trader

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:43 PM

Switzerland said Tuesday it had rejected a request from Russia to extradite a Russian businessman, who is already fighting an extradition to the United States over suspicions of large-scale insider trading

The Swiss justice ministry confirmed Swiss media reports that it had recently rejected a Russian request to extradite Vladislav Klyushin.

In an email to AFP, a ministry spokeswoman explained that "the facts described in the request are not punishable under Swiss law," adding that it had informed Russian authorities on August 12 that "the request had been rejected".

Klyushin, who stands accused of "insider trading in the tens of millions of Dollars together with several accomplices", was arrested in the Swiss canton of Wallis in March.

