Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Switzerland has summoned Sri Lanka's ambassador and asked to see the "purported evidence" that Colombo says casts doubt on claims by a Swiss embassy staff member that she was abducted.

Envoy Karunasena Hettiarachchi, who is based in Berlin, met with Switzerland's State Secretary Pascale Baeriswyl in Bern on Monday, a statement said.

The diplomat flap began after a top Sri Lanka police officer sought asylum in Switzerland.

The next day a local staffer at the Swiss embassy in Colombo claimed she was abducted and forced to hand over sensitive information.

According to the Swiss foreign ministry, the woman was "threatened by unidentified men" and forced "to disclose embassy-related information".

On Sunday, Sri Lanka sought to raise doubts about that narrative, claiming it had provided Swiss ambassador Hanspeter Mock with "clear evidence" that the staff member's account did not add up.

But in a statement issued late Monday the Swiss foreign ministry indicated that such proof had not been shared.