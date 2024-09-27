Swiss Teenage Cyclist Muriel Furrer Dies After Crash At Worlds
Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer died on Friday a day after suffering a serious head injury in a crash at the world championships.
The 18-year-old fell heavily competing in the women's junior road race in driving rain in Zurich and was airlifted to hospital in a "very critical" condition.
"Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital," cycling's governing body, the UCI, said in a statement.
"It is with great sadness that the UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships today learned the tragic news.
"The international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her."
Furrer won silver in both the junior time trial and road race at this year's Swiss nationals.
Swiss Cycling said on X: "Our hearts are broken, we have no words.
"We are losing a warm-hearted and wonderful young woman who always had a smile on her face. There is no understanding, only pain and sadness.
"
UCI president David Lappartient said he was "deeply saddened" at the news. "Our condolences are with her family, friends and teammates in these difficult times."
A UCI press conference was scheduled for 1500 GMT on Friday.
- 'Investigations underway' -
Furrer fell heavily in wet conditions during the junior road race.
According to Swiss media, tragedy struck in a forest above Kusnacht, on the eastern shore of Lake Zurich, and it took many minutes before the rider was discovered.
Furrer lived only ten minutes from the supposed accident site.
"Investigations by the competent authorities are underway," the UCI said on Friday morning, adding that the world championships would continue with the women's and men's races scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.
The world road races, of varying lengths depending on the age categories, end on a final circuit in and around Zurich and take several winding roads and descents which can be dangerous, especially in the rain.
