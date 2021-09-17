UrduPoint.com

Swiss Tighten Covid Border Controls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

Swiss tighten Covid border controls

Switzerland announced Friday that all travellers entering the country who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the disease will need proof of a negative test

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Switzerland announced Friday that all travellers entering the country who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 or recovered from the disease will need proof of a negative test.

Bern said the measures, which come into force on Monday, were a bid to prevent a spike in cases once people start returning from their autumn vacation, following a surge in Delta variant infections after the summer holidays.

"Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not recovered must present a negative test result on entry," the government said in a statement, adding that after four to seven days in Switzerland, another test must be carried out, subject to a fee.

All travellers must also complete a locator form.

More than two million people and one million vehicles cross landlocked Switzerland's borders every day.

The test and entry form requirements do not apply to transit travellers, professional goods or transport drivers, cross-border commuters or people entering from areas just across the frontier.

Vaccination rates in the wealthy Alpine nation are lagging behind those of its neighbours, with only 53.

3 percent of the population fully immunised.

Some 31 percent of intensive care unit beds are filled with Covid-19 patients.

Switzerland now requires people to show proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test to go into bars and restaurants, cinemas, exhibitions and indoor sporting events.

From Monday, foreign visitors vaccinated abroad with a jab approved by the European Medicines Agency will be able to obtain a Swiss Covid certificate enabling them to enter restaurants and venues.

The restrictions are unpopular with sections of the Swiss population, and demonstrations -- normally rare in Switzerland -- are on the increase.

On Thursday evening, some 3,000-4,000 people marched in the capital Bern in opposition to the measures and restrictions.

Some attacked the fence surrounding the Federal Palace, seat of the government and parliament, and the police responded with water cannon and rubber bullets, Swiss news agency ATS reported.

"Anything that is an act of violence is condemned without restriction," Swiss President Guy Parmelin told a press conference on Friday.

Related Topics

Police Water Parliament Holidays Vehicles Bern Alpine Switzerland All From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports De ..

Tawazun and UK’s Defence and Security Exports Department for International Tra ..

5 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Zayed Centre for Research into Rare Disease in Children ..

20 minutes ago
 US Capitol braced for rally supporting January 6 r ..

US Capitol braced for rally supporting January 6 rioters

5 minutes ago
 Taliban Sent Letter to UN With Commitments to Exte ..

Taliban Sent Letter to UN With Commitments to Extend Aid, Protect UN Staff - Gut ..

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Guterres Tells Sputnik His Next Car Will ..

UN Chief Guterres Tells Sputnik His Next Car Will Be Electric

5 minutes ago
 Philippines Acknowledges Australia's Right to Have ..

Philippines Acknowledges Australia's Right to Have Nuclear Submarine Fleet

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.