Swiss, Ukrainian Presidents Discuss US-Russia Security Talks

(@FahadShabbir)

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, briefly spoke about highly-anticipated US-Russia security talks by phone on Monday, the Swiss leader's spokesman told Sputnik

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, briefly spoke about highly-anticipated US-Russia security talks by phone on Monday, the Swiss leader's spokesman told Sputnik.

"Switzerland welcomes high-level meetings between US and Russian negotiators.

Today's meeting in Geneva was therefore touched upon during the phone call," Pierre-Alain Eltschinger said.

Earlier in the day, US negotiator Wendy Sherman and Russia's Sergei Ryabkov spoke about Russia's proposal for legally-binding guarantees for the US and NATO that include a halt to the bloc's eastward expansion. Ukraine is seeking NATO membership. Ryabkov said the US took the proposals seriously.