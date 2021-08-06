Swiss Ventilator Maker 'Open for Dialogue' With Russia on Antitrust Case

Swiss medical equipment supplier Hamilton Medical promised on Friday to cooperate with investigators from the Russian antitrust watchdog FAS after it accused the company of bid rigging

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Swiss medical equipment supplier Hamilton Medical promised on Friday to cooperate with investigators from the Russian antitrust watchdog FAS after it accused the company of bid rigging.

Hamilton Medical, a leading ventilator manufacturer, said in a statement to Sputnik that it stayed true to the principles of market competition when bidding at Russian procurement auctions.

"We are open for dialogue and constructive cooperation and are ready to submit all necessary documents to FAS as part of the investigation to prove our commitment to the competition law," it said.

FAS said on Tuesday that it would pursue an administrative case against the supplier for instructing its distributors on how to bid at state and municipal procurement auctions. This allowed Hamilton Medical to carve up the market between them based on the territorial principle.