UrduPoint.com

Swiss Ventilator Maker 'Open For Dialogue' With Russia On Antitrust Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:47 PM

Swiss Ventilator Maker 'Open for Dialogue' With Russia on Antitrust Case

Swiss medical equipment supplier Hamilton Medical promised on Friday to cooperate with investigators from the Russian antitrust watchdog FAS after it accused the company of bid rigging

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Swiss medical equipment supplier Hamilton Medical promised on Friday to cooperate with investigators from the Russian antitrust watchdog FAS after it accused the company of bid rigging.

Hamilton Medical, a leading ventilator manufacturer, said in a statement to Sputnik that it stayed true to the principles of market competition when bidding at Russian procurement auctions.

"We are open for dialogue and constructive cooperation and are ready to submit all necessary documents to FAS as part of the investigation to prove our commitment to the competition law," it said.

FAS said on Tuesday that it would pursue an administrative case against the supplier for instructing its distributors on how to bid at state and municipal procurement auctions. This allowed Hamilton Medical to carve up the market between them based on the territorial principle.

Related Topics

Russia Company Hamilton Market All From

Recent Stories

Allianz admits failings after US opens fund probe

Allianz admits failings after US opens fund probe

19 seconds ago
 Pelosi Says Confident Democrats Can Hold US House ..

Pelosi Says Confident Democrats Can Hold US House Majority in 2022 Midterm Elect ..

21 seconds ago
 New Documents Show How Trump Diverted $3.6Bln from ..

New Documents Show How Trump Diverted $3.6Bln from US Military to Build Wall - R ..

22 seconds ago
 Scale of Taliban Offensive Akin to Invasion Not Se ..

Scale of Taliban Offensive Akin to Invasion Not Seen in Last 30 Years - Afghan E ..

24 seconds ago
 Canada beat Sweden on penalties to win Olympic wom ..

Canada beat Sweden on penalties to win Olympic women's football gold

29 seconds ago
 Court granted bails of 6 HESCO officials

Court granted bails of 6 HESCO officials

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.