UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Vice President Quarantined After Visiting UK Last Week - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Swiss Vice President Quarantined After Visiting UK Last Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Swiss Economics Minister and Vice President Guy Parmelin is in quarantine after a visit last week to the United Kingdom, where a new strain of the coronavirus was detected, the country's media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Switzerland banned traveling for all foreign nationals from the UK and South Africa over the new strain, which is said to be higher in transmissibility than the other strains circulating. Meanwhile, all persons who have entered Switzerland from those countries starting December 14 must go into a 10-day quarantine.

According to the swissinfo.ch news website, Parmelin, who returned from London on December 14, is one of those affected by the new measure.

Parmelin visited London in order to sign an agreement on the mobility of services with his UK counterpart, Elizabeth Truss.

Earlier in the month, Parmelin was elected by the Federal Assembly to be the country's next president for a one-year term in 2021.

Last week, the UK health authorities announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that was 70 percent more transmissible than other existing strains.

Related Topics

Assembly Visit London United Kingdom South Africa Switzerland December Media All From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

3 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

5 hours ago

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.