Swiss Vice President Quarantined After Visiting UK Last Week - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Swiss Economics Minister and Vice President Guy Parmelin is in quarantine after a visit last week to the United Kingdom, where a new strain of the coronavirus was detected, the country's media reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Switzerland banned traveling for all foreign nationals from the UK and South Africa over the new strain, which is said to be higher in transmissibility than the other strains circulating. Meanwhile, all persons who have entered Switzerland from those countries starting December 14 must go into a 10-day quarantine.

According to the swissinfo.ch news website, Parmelin, who returned from London on December 14, is one of those affected by the new measure.

Parmelin visited London in order to sign an agreement on the mobility of services with his UK counterpart, Elizabeth Truss.

Earlier in the month, Parmelin was elected by the Federal Assembly to be the country's next president for a one-year term in 2021.

Last week, the UK health authorities announced that the country had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that was 70 percent more transmissible than other existing strains.