UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Village Champagne Loses Another Fight To Get Name On Wine

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:42 PM

Swiss village Champagne loses another fight to get name on wine

The tiny Swiss village of Champagne has lost another fight to get its name on the wine it produces, according to a report on Saturday, the latest blow in a long-running legal battle with France over the name

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :The tiny Swiss village of Champagne has lost another fight to get its name on the wine it produces, according to a report on Saturday, the latest blow in a long-running legal battle with France over the name.

The dispute has pitted the western village in the Swiss canton of Vaud, with its 28 hectares of vineyards and around 750 people, against the might of France's vigorously protective Champagne region, which produces much of the world's most sought-after sparkling wine.

The village has fought for years for the right to put its name on its wine and other products, with little success.

However it had a win in January when the Vaud government created a new certification -- AOC or Controlled Designation of Origin -- for its white wine called "Commune de Champagne", or Champagne municipality.

The Vaud government said it felt there was "no risk that the public would believe that still white wine, sold in a Vaudois bottle labelled 'Commune de Champagne' and 'Swiss wine', could be a sparkling wine from the Champagne region" in France.

But France's powerful Interprofessional Champagne Wines Committee, which zealously protects the interest of the region's 34,000 hectares of vineyards, quickly filed an appeal asking for the new appellation to be cancelled.

Vaud's constitutional court ruled in favour of the French region according to a judgement on April 1, which was made public and reported by the ATS news agency on Saturday.

The court ruled that the local government's creation of the appellation was contrary to a trade agreement between Switzerland and the European Union which grants "exclusive protection to the French name 'champagne'," it was quoted as saying.

"The exclusive protection deploys its effects against any use of the protected denomination for wines that do not come from France's Champagne," it said.

Related Topics

World France European Union Canton Switzerland January April From Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Migrants Still Living in Squalid Conditions in Gre ..

45 seconds ago

Lukashenko Says Has No Plans to Get Vaccinated Fro ..

47 seconds ago

Norwich City promoted to the Premier League

5 minutes ago

Flowers and sunshine as public turn out to honour ..

5 minutes ago

DC visits Ramzan bazaar, checks availability of da ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner orders action against industries caus ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.