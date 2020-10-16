UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Virus Situation 'deteriorating': Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:03 AM

Swiss virus situation 'deteriorating': minister

As Switzerland sees record high Covid-19 infection numbers on a daily basis, the health minister warned Thursday that the situation is "deteriorating" at an alarming rate

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :As Switzerland sees record high Covid-19 infection numbers on a daily basis, the health minister warned Thursday that the situation is "deteriorating" at an alarming rate.

"We have in recent days faced a new dynamic, which is very negative and very strong," Alain Berset told reporters.

For the past week, he said "the situation in Switzerland is deteriorating faster than elsewhere." At first glance, the Swiss figures may not seem that impressive compared with the soaring infection numbers in neighbouring countries.

The wealthy Alpine nation of 8.5 million people registered 2,600 new cases Thursday -- the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning, 71,140 cases have been reported in Switzerland and 1,817 deaths, amounting to 832 cases and 21 deaths per 100,000 people.

The proportion of positive tests in the country has meanwhile jumped from 5.4 to 10.2 percent in the past week.

Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga warned Thursday that a full-blown second wave was looming.

"It is five minutes to midnight," she told reporters, urging everyone in the country to take precautions.

"The swifter we act, the less restrictions there will be for the population, the economy, families and risk groups," she said, urging everyone to "work together".

The Swiss government is due to discuss whether fresh measures are needed to rein in the spread of the virus.

Switzerland has lifted most of the measures imposed during the first large wave of infections in the spring.

Face masks are mandatory on public transport throughout the country, but only around half of the 26 cantons require them in shops and other public indoor spaces.

In Geneva, the hardest-hit canton, authorities this week meanwhile imposed a limit for spontaneous private gatherings of just 15 people, while demonstrations are limited to 100 people.

Switzerland has also slapped a mandatory 10-day quarantine on anyone arriving from a long line of countries, as well as on anyone who has been in contact with a known sufferer the virus -- including Economy Minister Guy Parmelin.

Related Topics

Geneva Alpine Canton Switzerland May From Government Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

21 minutes ago

Biden could win, Trump ally says, as Covid hits ra ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan has authentic proofs of Indian involvemen ..

3 minutes ago

Global stocks plunge on virus restrictions, US job ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court seeks report from govt about fun ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.