Swiss Vote Bolsters EU Relations, But Storm Clouds Ahead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 04:08 PM

Brussels has hailed a Swiss refusal to limit immigration from the EU, hoping it could finally lead Bern to embrace a pact regulating some of the 120 accords between them

Geneva (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Brussels has hailed a Swiss refusal to limit immigration from the EU, hoping it could finally lead Bern to embrace a pact regulating some of the 120 accords between them.

But the wealthy Alpine nation appears in no rush to consumate the match.

Sunday's popular vote rejecting an initiative to dramatically rein in immigration from EU countries has capped off decades of mixed messages on what kind of relationship Switzerland desires with its largest trading partner.

After turning down EU membership in 1992, the Swiss voted in 2000 for a range of bilateral accords with the bloc, including free movement of people across their borders.

But 14 years later, voters narrowly accepted an initiative to slap quotas on immigration by EU citizens, which while never fully implemented threw relations with the bloc into years of disarray.

Brussels has made no secret of its growing impatience to pin down a "framework accord" to pull together various bilateral agreements touching on access to the single market and fine-tuning applicable Swiss and EU laws.

Since 2008, the EU has insisted Switzerland must sign a framework agreement before concluding any new bilateral deals with the bloc.

The overarching accord would require revising five existing bilateral agreements on free movement, industrial standards, agriculture, air and land transport -- and the creation of a joint arbitration court that could enable compensation for breeches.

More Stories From World

