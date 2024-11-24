Swiss vote on Eurovision, motorways and renting rules

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The Swiss will vote Sunday on expanding the country's motorways, the powers given to landlords, and in Basel whether the city's taxpayers should finance hosting the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest.

In Swiss referendums, most voters cast their ballots in advance by post, so the polling stations are only open for a few hours until noon (1100 GMT). The results are expected later Sunday.

Swiss singer Nemo won Eurovision 2024 with "The Code", giving Switzerland the right to host next year's event. Basel, on the northern border with France and Germany, was selected to stage the glitzy event.

But the small, ultra-conservative, Christian fundamentalist Federal Democratic Union of Switzerland party garnered enough signatures to secure a referendum on whether the 34.96 million Swiss francs ($39.5 million) approved by regional authorities for the show should be granted.

Swiss voters are used to having a direct say on how taxes are spent, and some bristled at the potential costs and hassle of the Eurovision circus.

Eurovision is a non-profit event, mostly financed by weighted contributions from participating public service broadcasters.

However, Eurovision says that "given the benefits that will flow" to host cities, they must also make a contribution.

- Eurovision 'unique opportunity' -

If voters reject granting the money, "Eurovision will need to be scaled way back", Edi Estermann, head of communications for the 2025 edition, told AFP.

"The event, planned for around 10 days, would be reduced to a big tv show on Saturday evening," with no public events outside the main venue.

While switching to another city remains contractually possible, preparations are already well advanced in Basel and the May 17 grand final is now less than six months away.

"The project team therefore strongly hopes that the voters of Basel will recognise this unique opportunity for the city and the country as a whole," said Estermann.

Based on the last two contests in Liverpool and Malmo, Basel hopes to make about 60 million Swiss francs from the event, in particular in tourism and hospitality.

On the Rhine river, Basel is an international hub for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries, hosting the headquarters of Novartis and Roche.

But it also has its cultural side, with several internationally renowned museums, and the annual Art Basel event -- the world's top contemporary art fair.

Andrea Strahm, a lawyer and member of the Basel-Stadt regional assembly, told AFP: "We are a city of art, of fine arts, but also of music. It is always very important for our city."

- Motorways -

The government and the parliament want to ease bottlenecks on six motorway stretches, with the volume of traffic having doubled since 1990.

The plans include widening motorway sections, constructing a tunnel under the Rhine in Basel, and new tunnels in St. Gallen and Schaffhausen.

The projects are estimated to cost 4.9 billion Swiss francs ($5.5 billion).

"These are billions that we will not be able to invest in other solutions, other means of transport which are more ecological and more efficient," said Angela Zimmermann, campaign manager at the actif-trafic association.

"These motorway expansion projects will increase traffic both on the motorway and in cities, worsen the funnel effect, and increase traffic jams," she told AFP.

- Tenancy laws -

The Swiss will also vote on two separate proposals aimed at giving landlords more flexibility, one on terminating leases and the other on limiting sub-letting.

Nearly 60 percent of people in Switzerland are tenants.

The new rules issued by parliament aim to prevent abuses in sub-letting, which are common in Switzerland.

Asloca, a major tenants' association, called the moves "direct attacks on the meagre tenant protection mechanisms" already in place.

Asloca "firmly opposes this attack by the real estate lobby, aimed at chasing tenants away in order to re-let at a higher price.

"By facilitating lease terminations, rents will explode because with each change of tenants, the landlord can increase the rent", it argued.