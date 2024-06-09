Open Menu

Swiss Vote On Renewable Energy Plan For 2050 Carbon Neutrality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Swiss vote on renewable energy plan for 2050 carbon neutrality

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Swiss voters were expected to approve in a referendum Sunday a law aimed at accelerating the development of renewable energy as the country aims for carbon neutrality by 2050.

According to the final opinion polls published in May, 73 percent of voters are set to approve the law on "a secure electricity supply based on renewable energies".

Less than two months ago Switzerland became the first country ever to be condemned by an international court for not doing enough to combat climate change, in a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.

The new law was approved by parliament last year, and most environmental organisations back the legislation and its ambitions.

However, a few smaller environmental groups that oppose it managed to garner enough support to trigger a referendum.

They fear it will fast-track large-scale energy projects and see Switzerland's pristine Alpine landscapes plastered in wind turbines and solar panels.

They also deplore limitations on the possibilities for local residents to launch appeals against the construction of new renewable energy installations.

Retired economist Pierre-Alain Bruchez, who spearheaded the referendum push, said there was "no reason to put solar panels on mountain pastures, when there is so much space" on buildings.

He launched the battle after learning of the Grengiols-Solar project, aimed at installing around 230,000 solar panels in the mountainous Wallis canton, at an altitude of 2,500 metres, calling it a "vision of horror".

Related Topics

Electricity Parliament Alpine Canton Switzerland May Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

12 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

12 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

13 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

13 hours ago
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

13 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

13 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

13 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

13 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

13 hours ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

13 hours ago

More Stories From World