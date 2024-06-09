Swiss Vote On Renewable Energy Plan For 2050 Carbon Neutrality
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Swiss voters were expected to approve in a referendum Sunday a law aimed at accelerating the development of renewable energy as the country aims for carbon neutrality by 2050.
According to the final opinion polls published in May, 73 percent of voters are set to approve the law on "a secure electricity supply based on renewable energies".
Less than two months ago Switzerland became the first country ever to be condemned by an international court for not doing enough to combat climate change, in a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.
The new law was approved by parliament last year, and most environmental organisations back the legislation and its ambitions.
However, a few smaller environmental groups that oppose it managed to garner enough support to trigger a referendum.
They fear it will fast-track large-scale energy projects and see Switzerland's pristine Alpine landscapes plastered in wind turbines and solar panels.
They also deplore limitations on the possibilities for local residents to launch appeals against the construction of new renewable energy installations.
Retired economist Pierre-Alain Bruchez, who spearheaded the referendum push, said there was "no reason to put solar panels on mountain pastures, when there is so much space" on buildings.
He launched the battle after learning of the Grengiols-Solar project, aimed at installing around 230,000 solar panels in the mountainous Wallis canton, at an altitude of 2,500 metres, calling it a "vision of horror".
