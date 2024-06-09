Swiss Vote To Boost Renewable Energy: Polling Institute
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Switzerland was on Sunday on course to approve a law aimed at accelerating the development of renewable energy as the country targets carbon neutrality by 2050, a polling institute said.
A first projection by the gfs.bern institute suggested 69 percent of voters backed the law on "a secure electricity supply based on renewable energies", confirming polling trends before the referendum.
Less than two months ago Switzerland became the first nation ever to be condemned by an international court for not doing enough to combat climate change, in a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.
The new law was approved by parliament last year, and most environmental organisations back the legislation and its ambitions.
However, a few smaller environmental groups that oppose it managed to garner enough support to trigger a referendum.
They fear it will fast-track large-scale energy projects and see Switzerland's pristine Alpine landscapes plastered with wind turbines and solar panels.
They also deplore limitations on the possibilities for local residents to launch appeals against the construction of new renewable energy installations.
Retired economist Pierre-Alain Bruchez, who spearheaded the referendum push, said there was "no reason to put solar panels on mountain pastures, when there is so much space" on buildings.
He launched the battle after learning of the Grengiols-Solar project, aimed at installing around 230,000 solar panels in the mountainous Wallis canton, at an altitude of 2,500 metres, calling it a "vision of horror".
