Swiss Voters Says Yes To Same-Sex Marriages
Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:10 PM
ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2021) Almost two-thirds of Swiss voters backed a proposal to legalize same-sex marriages in a referendum on Sunday.
Preliminary results show that 64.1% are in favor of the "marriage for everyone" initiative, while 35.
9% are against it. The turnout stands at 52.6%.
Same-sex couples in Switzerland have been allowed to register partnerships since 2007. However, this status offers only limited rights, compared to a registered marriage, and does not allow the joint adoption of children.