UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swiss Voters To Make Choice In Referendum On Migration, Paternity Leave, Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Swiss Voters to Make Choice in Referendum on Migration, Paternity Leave, Armed Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) Swiss voters will head to the polls on Sunday to have their say on several key issues, including whether to scrap their country's free movement of people arrangement with the European Union, establish paid paternity leave for fathers, and support the government's proposal to purchase new fighter jets for the country's armed forces.

The proposal to scrap the free movement agreement has been put forward by the Swiss People's Party, and follows in the wake of a similar vote in 2014 that asked citizens if they wished to establish quotas on the number of immigrants from EU countries.

At that time, 50.33 percent of voters gave their approval, and the Swiss government agreed a deal with the EU that Swiss companies had to prioritize workers resident in Switzerland.

Voters will also have their say on the establishment of paid paternity leave for fathers. At the present time, new fathers are entitled to just one day off upon the birth of their child.

On the armed forces, Swiss voters will decide if they will support the government's proposed $6.5 billion deal to modernize the country's fighter jet fleet. If the measure is accepted, the Swiss government will reportedly decide which aircraft to purchase, with jets from both European and US-based manufacturers in the running.

Related Topics

Vote European Union Switzerland Sunday From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 27, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Tourism a cornerstones of economic development: DC ..

10 hours ago

11 die, 7 injured as van catches fire

10 hours ago

Prime Minister address at UNGA widely hailed in KP ..

10 hours ago

Police Arrest 16 People During London Anti-Lockdow ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.