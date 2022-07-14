UrduPoint.com

Swiss Warming Up To NATO Despite Continued Support For Neutrality - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 11:06 PM

More than half of Swiss citizens are leaning toward a closer relationship with NATO, the highest number in years, although they are not ready to relinquish the country's neutral status, a poll suggests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) More than half of Swiss citizens are leaning toward a closer relationship with NATO, the highest number in years, although they are not ready to relinquish the country's neutral status, a poll suggests.

Some 52% of 1,003 people polled by the Military academy and the Centre for Security Studies said they were in favor of Switzerland's greater involvement in NATO, seven percentage points more than in January 2021 and 14 points more than the average 38% recorded in the past years.

The Swiss army-affiliated researchers said 27% of those sampled wanted the country to join NATO, up one point from last year and six points from the overall decade average of 21%.

The rise in pro-NATO sentiment does not owe to the Russian military operation in Ukraine alone, the study pointed out. The trend became obvious last year and can also be attributed to deteriorating geopolitical security in the world.

