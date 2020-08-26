UrduPoint.com
Swissport Aviation Service Company To Cut 700 Jobs In Finland Over COVID-19

Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Swissport, one of the world's largest aviation services company providing airport ground and cargo handling, will lay off 700 employees at Helsinki Airport in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and air traffic restrictions, the Swissport Helsinki department told Sputnik

"Ground handling company Swissport will begin negotiations on redundancy due to the expiration of the agreement with Finnair. A total of 950 people will take part in the negotiations. The need for redundancy is estimated at 700 people," the statement said.

The cuts will affect only the company's employees working at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

Finnair announced on Tuesday that it will cut 15 percent of its global personnel.

According to Finnish media, the country's aviation industry is recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic much more slowly than expected.

Swissport International provides ground handling and cargo handling services at 307 airports in 50 countries. It is owned by the Chinese company, HNA Group. Its headquarters is located in Switzerland.

