Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Swissport, the airport services group, on Wednesday said it planned to axe more than 4,000 jobs, or about half its UK workforce, as the coronavirus keeps planes grounded.

"When aircraft aren't flying, our source of revenue disappears," Jason Holt, CEO of Swissport UK & Ireland, said in a statement, adding that "upwards of 4,000" were set to lose their jobs.