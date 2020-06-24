UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Swissport Says To Axe Over 4,000 UK Jobs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:18 PM

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

Swissport, the airport services group, on Wednesday said it planned to axe more than 4,000 jobs, or about half its UK workforce, as the coronavirus keeps planes grounded

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Swissport, the airport services group, on Wednesday said it planned to axe more than 4,000 jobs, or about half its UK workforce, as the coronavirus keeps planes grounded.

"When aircraft aren't flying, our source of revenue disappears," Jason Holt, CEO of Swissport UK & Ireland, said in a statement, adding that "upwards of 4,000" were set to lose their jobs.

Related Topics

Ireland United Kingdom Jobs Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

One Turkish Soldier Killed, Another Injured in She ..

2 minutes ago

'PHA to beautify provincial capital'

2 minutes ago

D I Khan police arrest 455 proclaimed offenders in ..

2 minutes ago

S.Korea's childbirth posts double-digit fall in Ap ..

5 minutes ago

KP Budget-2020-21 people-friendly, tax-free in dif ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed witnesses virtual graduation of new ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.