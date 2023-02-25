UrduPoint.com

Switchblade 600 Drones Will Not Get To Ukraine Before Counteroffensive - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Switchblade 600 Drones Will Not Get to Ukraine Before Counteroffensive - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The United States will not be able to deliver Switchblade 600 drones to Ukraine before its counteroffensive against Russian forces, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Friday.

"I don't think that would be the case," Ryder said when asked on whether Switchblade 600s from the latest package will get to Ukraine by the spring counteroffensive.

