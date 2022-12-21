UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Adds 141 Russian Individuals, 49 Companies To Sanctions List - Government

Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Switzerland expanded the sanctions list against Moscow due to the situation in Ukraine, including 141 Russian individuals and 49 companies, the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research said on Wednesday.

Last week, the EU adopted the ninth package of sanctions against Russia, targeting 141 individuals and 49 legal entities, including media persons and television channels.

"On December 21, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, which is responsible for sanctions, expanded the sanctions list against Russia. Switzerland accepts the changes that the EU has decided to make in connection with the alarming situation in Ukraine," the statement said.

The restrictions will come into force at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

Related Topics

Ukraine Education Moscow Russia Switzerland December Media TV

