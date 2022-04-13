UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Adopts 5th Package Of EU Sanctions On Russia, Bans Coal, Wood, Vodka Imports

Published April 13, 2022

Switzerland has introduced a fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import of Russian coal, wood, vodka and seafood, the Swiss government said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) Switzerland has introduced a fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia, including a ban on the import of Russian coal, wood, vodka and seafood, the Swiss government said on Wednesday.

"On 8 April, the EU adopted further sanctions against Russia and certain restrictive measures against Belarus... These include bans on imports of coal and other goods that serve as important sources of revenue for Russia (such as wood, cement, seafood and vodka)... On 13 April, the Federal Council took the decision to adopt these new EU measures against Russia and Belarus," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Swiss government imposed sanctions on another 200 Russian individuals and legal entities, including two daughters of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The restrictions will go into effect at 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

