Switzerland adopts same sanctions as EU against Russia: president

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Traditionally neutral Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions that the European Union has already imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Monday.

"This is a big step for Switzerland," Cassis told a press conference, after the neutral Alpine nation had for days hesitated over whether to join the international move to sanction Moscow over the attack on its neighbour.