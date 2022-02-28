Switzerland Adopts Same Sanctions As EU Against Russia: President
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2022 | 07:13 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Traditionally neutral Switzerland will adopt all the sanctions that the European Union has already imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said Monday.
"This is a big step for Switzerland," Cassis told a press conference, after the neutral Alpine nation had for days hesitated over whether to join the international move to sanction Moscow over the attack on its neighbour.