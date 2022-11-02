UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Adopts Sanctions Against Iran Over Alleged Supply Of Drones To Russia

Published November 02, 2022

Switzerland announced on Wednesday sanctions on three Iranians and one entity that mirror those imposed by the European Union over Tehran's alleged drone deliveries to Russia

The departments of economic and foreign affairs said they had informed the top Swiss executive of their decision to adopt sanctions over alleged drone deliveries that have been denied by Russia, but it stopped short of following the EU lead in punishing Iran over recent protests there.

"After weighing up all domestic and foreign policy interests, Switzerland has decided to only adopt the sanctions in connection with the drone deliveries," the statement read.

Switzerland, which represents US and Saudi Arabian interests in Iran as well as Iranian interests in Saudi Arabia, Canada and Egypt, said it condemned the use of force by Iranian police during protests triggered by the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini.

