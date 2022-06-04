Switzerland Allows War Materiel Exports That Can Be Used to Produce Weapons for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) The Swiss Federal Council announced on Friday that it had granted permission to exporting war materiel supplies in the form of individual parts and assembly packages to European companies.

The council said that it had received such requests from Swiss companies, which intend to export military equipment to German and Italian defense companies. In this regard, the council has authorized the export under the condition that Swiss-produced individual parts will account for less than 50% of the final product.

"The War Materiel Act allows Swiss companies to participate in international value chains of the defence industry.

It has generally been the Federal Council's practice to approve the export of individual parts and assembly packages if their share in the end product's value remains below a certain threshold... Exports of this kind are compatible with the law of neutrality," the statement read.

After Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been supplying Kiev with weapons and military equipment. Switzerland, in line with the principle of neutrality, is providing Ukraine with direct aid specifically tailored for humanitarian purposes.