Switzerland Announces Ukraine Peace Conference In June
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The Swiss government on Wednesday announced that it would host a high-level peace conference for Ukraine in mid-June, but said Russia would not attend.
The conference will take place at the luxury Burgenstock resort near the central city of Luzern on June 15-16 and would be hosted by Swiss President Viola Amherd.
"This is a first step in a process towards a lasting peace," she told reporters in Bern.
Russia quickly slammed the planned conference and Amherd acknowledged that "we will not sign a peace plan at this conference", but said she hoped "there will be a second conference".
"We hope to start the process."
