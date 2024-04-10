Switzerland announces Ukraine peace conference in June

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) The Swiss government on Wednesday announced that it would host a high-level peace conference for Ukraine in mid-June, but said Russia would not attend.

The conference will take place at the luxury Burgenstock resort near the central city of Luzern on June 15-16 and would be hosted by Swiss President Viola Amherd.

"This is a first step in a process towards a lasting peace," she told reporters in Bern.

Russia quickly slammed the planned conference and Amherd acknowledged that "we will not sign a peace plan at this conference", but said she hoped "there will be a second conference".

"We hope to start the process."