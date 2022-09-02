UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Approves Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine For Children 12-18 Years Old - Regulator

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Swiss medical regulator Swissmedic has authorized the use of Nuvaxovid, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by US Company Novavax, for children aged 12-18, it said in a statement on Friday.

"Swissmedic has reviewed and approved the clinical data submitted for both applications with regard to efficacy, safety and quality.

Nuvaxovid, the COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax, is now approved for young people aged 12 and over with immediate effect," the statement read, adding that the vaccine can also be used as a booster.

According to the regulator, Swiss company Future Health Pharma GmbH applied to Swissmedic for the authorization of the vaccine.

In April, Nuvaxoid was given a green light for use as a two-dose vaccine for adults in Switzerland and became the fourth COVID-19 vaccine authorized in the country. The others are vaccines produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

